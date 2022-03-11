Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lowered by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $20,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,090. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

