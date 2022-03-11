Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 41,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CING stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CING. Laidlaw began coverage on Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

