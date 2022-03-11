Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CING traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CING shares. Laidlaw started coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

