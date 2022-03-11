Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 2.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.30. 371,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

