Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.16. Cintas has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

