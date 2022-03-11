CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47. CION Invt has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

