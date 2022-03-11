Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 67,616 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 491.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,616 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $2,601,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.02 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

