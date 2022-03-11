Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 91,817 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,817 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of NeoGames worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NeoGames by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in NeoGames by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in NeoGames by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGMS stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $312.34 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

