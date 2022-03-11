Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 55,614 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,614 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $57.77.

