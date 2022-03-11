Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 68,801 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,801 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,210,000 after acquiring an additional 284,312 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 94,367 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 368,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AJRD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.