Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 7,148 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Enstar Group worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,142,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Enstar Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 619,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,415,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day moving average is $246.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.