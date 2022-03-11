Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLK. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $18.65 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.03.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

