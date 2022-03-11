Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.63% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

Shares of MVV opened at $58.42 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.