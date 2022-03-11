Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

