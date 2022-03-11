Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $4.10 Million in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.21% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 379,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,296,000.

Shares of IMTB stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

