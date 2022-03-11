Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 79,803 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 204,242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

