Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 423,610 Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 423,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.16% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

