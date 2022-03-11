Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 99,178 Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,178 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Population Health Investment worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Population Health Investment by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Population Health Investment by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 96,368 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.10.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

