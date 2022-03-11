Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,426 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 831,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,789,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

