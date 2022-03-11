Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will report $15.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $64.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.20 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.