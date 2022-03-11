Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,500 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the February 13th total of 509,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,270.8 days.

CLZNF opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Clariant has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

