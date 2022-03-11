Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLVT. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.