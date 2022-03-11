ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 203.9% in February

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 203.9% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

