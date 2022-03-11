Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 366.32% from the company’s previous close.
CLSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.
NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $1.93. 25,541,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
