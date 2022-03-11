Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 419,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,462,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.