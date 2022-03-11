Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.
NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 419,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,462,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.