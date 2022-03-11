CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $656.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010907 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007740 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,772,522 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

