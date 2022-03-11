CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Shares Down 3%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 56,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 79,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, cut their price objective on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

