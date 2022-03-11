CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,772 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management raised its position in Apple by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 8,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after buying an additional 184,626 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 127,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average is $159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.