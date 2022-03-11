CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of CNO Financial Group worth $41,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 402.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 439,016 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after buying an additional 441,433 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

