Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,889.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,500 ($32.76) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.71) to GBX 3,130 ($41.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

