Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO John J. Nicols Sells 38,500 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 345,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $48,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 797.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 634,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $15,461,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

