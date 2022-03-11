Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%.
Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.60.
In related news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAK shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.