Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.60.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

In related news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAK shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.