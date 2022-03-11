Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.91

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and traded as high as $81.51. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $80.84, with a volume of 800 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEAF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.