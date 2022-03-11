Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Cognex also posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $124,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. 981,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,350. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

