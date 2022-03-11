Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE RNP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,749. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.