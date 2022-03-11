Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stake Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Cohu worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 109.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHU stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

