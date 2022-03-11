Coin98 Hits Market Capitalization of $223.93 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00003120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $223.93 million and $36.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

