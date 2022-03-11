Coldstack (CLS) Market Capitalization Tops $898,636.54

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001523 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $898,636.54 and $157,612.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.35 or 0.06580912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.95 or 0.99822787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042015 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.