Collateral Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,384.09 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $266,384.09 and $344.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.26 or 0.06569511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,937.44 or 0.99911799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

