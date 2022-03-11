ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $7.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003773 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,567,141,634 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

