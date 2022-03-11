Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.10

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger acquired 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

