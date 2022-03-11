Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 429,186 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $108,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

