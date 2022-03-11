Comerica Bank Acquires 12,845 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of Veritiv worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.