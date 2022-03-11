Comerica Bank Acquires 156,611 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.23% of CoreCivic worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.96.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

