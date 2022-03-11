Comerica Bank Acquires 8,900 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

