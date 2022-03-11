Comerica Bank Buys 30,763 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,293 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Federal worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Washington Federal by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,261 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Washington Federal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

