Comerica Bank Buys 6,276 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.55% of EVI Industries worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EVI Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EVI Industries by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVI Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EVI Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

About EVI Industries (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations, and sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.