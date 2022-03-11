Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $51.33 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

