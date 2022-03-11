Comerica Bank Has $2.16 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.66. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.88 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

