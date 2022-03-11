Comerica Bank Has $2.30 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after purchasing an additional 146,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.